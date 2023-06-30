A mixture of seven amino acids (glycine, glutamate, leucine, lysine, alanine, isoleucine, and aspartate)
is separated by chromatography. Explain why only six spots show up when the chromatographic plate is coated with ninhydrin and heated.
