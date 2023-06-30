The C≡N triple bond in acetonitrile has a dipole moment of about 3.6 D and a bond length of about 1.16 Å.
Calculate the amount of charge separation in this bond.
How important is the charge-separated resonance form in the structure of acetonitrile?
