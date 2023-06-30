Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryElectronegativity
3:22 minutes
Problem 2h
Textbook Question

The C≡N triple bond in acetonitrile has a dipole moment of about 3.6 D and a bond length of about 1.16 Å. Calculate the amount of charge separation in this bond. How important is the charge-separated resonance form in the structure of acetonitrile?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
63
Was this helpful?
11:33m

Watch next

Master Differences between ionic, polar and covalent bonds with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
11:33
Differences between ionic, polar and covalent bonds
Johnny Betancourt
235
4
9
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.