1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
Problem 1.39a-e
From what you remember of electronegativities, show the direction of the dipole moments of the following bonds.
In each case, predict whether the dipole moment is relatively large (electronegativity difference >0.5) or small.
a. C—Cl
b. C—H
c. C—Li
d. C—N
e. C—O
