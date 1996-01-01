Which of the following best describes a chemical property?
A
The density of mercury
B
The color of copper metal
C
The melting point of ice
D
The ability of iron to rust when exposed to oxygen
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo a chemical change.
Examine each option to determine if it involves a change in the substance's chemical identity:
- Density of mercury: This is a physical property because it describes mass per unit volume without changing mercury's identity.
- Color of copper metal: This is a physical property as it relates to appearance without altering the substance chemically.
- Melting point of ice: This is a physical property since melting changes the state but not the chemical composition of water.
- Ability of iron to rust when exposed to oxygen: This is a chemical property because rusting involves iron reacting with oxygen to form a new substance (iron oxide), changing its chemical identity.
