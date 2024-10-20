Start by understanding the Arrhenius equation, which is used to calculate the rate constant (k) at different temperatures. The equation is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>k</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>A</mi><mo>⁢</mo><msup><mi>e</mi><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mi>E</mi><mi>R</mi></mfrac></msup></math>, where A is the pre-exponential factor, Ea is the activation energy, R is the gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin.