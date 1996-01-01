15. Chemical Kinetics
Factors Influencing Rates
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What effects do temperature, concentration, and surface area have on the rate of a chemical reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of a chemical reaction increases with increasing temperature.
The rate of a chemical reaction increases with reactant concentration.
The rate of a chemical reaction increases with the surface area of the reactants.
B
The rate of a chemical reaction increases with increasing temperature.
The rate of a chemical reaction increases with reactant concentration.
The rate of a chemical reaction decreases with the surface area of the reactants.
C
The rate of a chemical reaction increases with increasing temperature.
The rate of a chemical reaction decreases with reactant concentration.
The rate of a chemical reaction increases with the surface area of the reactants.
D
The rate of a chemical reaction increases with increasing temperature.
The rate of a chemical reaction decreases with reactant concentration.
The rate of a chemical reaction decreases with the surface area of the reactants.
