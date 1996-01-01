15. Chemical Kinetics
Factors Influencing Rates
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Marble is a crystalline form of calcium carbonate (CaCO3) that reacts with hydrochloric acid (HCl) to produce calcium chloride (CaCl2), water, and carbon dioxide (CO2). It is a common observation that marble chunks react slowly with HCl while marble powder reacts quickly. How does the surface area of the reactant (marble) affect the rate of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Marble chunks have a higher surface area than marble powder. Smaller surface area increases the rate of the reaction.
B
Marble powder has a higher surface area than marble chunks. A higher surface area increases the rate of the reaction.