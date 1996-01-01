Nickel-iron batteries have less impact on the environment because nickel-cadmium batteries don't contain cadmium, which is considered a hazardous material. The overall call reaction for a nickel-iron cell is:

2 NiO(OH)(s) + 2 H 2 O(l) + Fe(s) → 2 Ni(OH) 2 (s) + Fe(OH) 2 (s)

Provide the anode half-reaction.