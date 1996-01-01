20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nickel-iron batteries have less impact on the environment because nickel-cadmium batteries don't contain cadmium, which is considered a hazardous material. The overall call reaction for a nickel-iron cell is:
2 NiO(OH)(s) + 2 H2O(l) + Fe(s) → 2 Ni(OH)2(s) + Fe(OH)2(s)
Provide the anode half-reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fe(s) + 2 OH–(aq) → Fe(OH)2(s) + 2 e–
B
NiO(OH)(s) + H2O(l) + e– → Ni(OH)2(s) + OH–(aq)
C
Fe(s) + 2 OH–(aq) + 2 e– → Fe(OH)2(s)
D
NiO(OH)(s) + H2O(l) → Ni(OH)2(s) + OH–(aq) + e–