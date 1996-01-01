20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
20. Electrochemistry Galvanic Cell
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A galvanic cell is composed of two beakers connected by a salt bridge. One beaker is made up of a strip of nickel metal submerged in a Ni(NO3)2 solution. The other beaker is made up of a platinum electrode submerged in a KF solution, wherein F2 gas is bubbled around the electrode. Give the overall cell reaction equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 F–(aq) + Ni2+(aq) → F2(g) + Ni(s)
B
F2(g) + 2 F–(aq) → Ni(s) + Ni2+(aq)
C
F2(g) + Ni(s) → 2 F–(aq) + Ni2+(aq)
D
Ni(s) + Ni2+(aq) → F2(g) + 2 F–(aq)