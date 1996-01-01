10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the elements Na, F, O
Order of atomic size: F < O < Na
Order of ionic size: Na+ < F– < O2–
Which of the following statement best explains the difference in the orders of the ionic and atomic sizes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The atomic radius depends on the location of atoms on the periodic table while the ionic radius depends on the number of electrons and the charge of the ion.
B
The order of the ionic radius is the reverse of the atomic radius.
C
The more electrons are present in the atom, the larger the atomic radius is. On the other hand, the ionic radius depends whether the atom gain or lost electrons.
D
The atomic radius is determined by the atomic number of the atom while the ionic radius is determined by the charge of the atom.