10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The relative ionic sizes of Be2+, Na+, F–, and S2– are shown below. In between which ions would you place Mg2+ and O2– ions?
A
Mg2+ > Be2+ > Na+ > F– > S2– > O2–
B
S2– > O2– > F– > Na+ > Mg2+ > Be2+
C
Be2+ > Mg2+ > Na+ > F– > O2– > S2–
D
O2– > S2– > F– > Na+ > Be2+ > Mg2+
E
S2– > O2– > F– > Na+ > Be2+ > Mg2+