16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a reaction occurring at 15 °C that is represented by the following equation 3 M(g) ⇌ 2 N(g). A reaction vessel initially contains 1.5 atm of M. Once equilibrium has been established, the final pressure of M is 0.55 atm. Which of the following scenario will increase the yield of N?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Adding more moles of N.
B
Increasing the volume of the vessel.
C
Decreasing the moles of M.
D
Decreasing the volume of the vessel.
E
Decreasing the total pressure of the system.