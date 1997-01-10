At 358 K the esterification of an organic acid and an alcohol has a forward reaction rate constant of 2.25×10−4 M−1•s−1 and a reverse rate constant of 1.85×10−4 M−1•s−1. When the temperature is increased to 368 K, the rate constants for the same reaction have values of k f = 3.14×10−4 M−1•s−1 and k r = 1.97×10−4 M−1•s−1. Is the reverse reaction endothermic or exothermic?