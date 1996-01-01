16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of NO with O2 produces NO2.
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO2 (g)
To maximize the equilibrium yield of NO2, should the temperature be increased or decreased? (Hint: use thermochemical data to calculate ΔH°)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Temperature should be increased.
B
Temperature should be decreased.