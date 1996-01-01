19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two ideal gases (represented by yellow and green spheres) initially occupy two separate bulbs. Illustrate the final or equilibrium state of the isolated system when the stopcock is opened.
Two ideal gases (represented by yellow and green spheres) initially occupy two separate bulbs. Illustrate the final or equilibrium state of the isolated system when the stopcock is opened.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D