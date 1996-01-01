19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
At constant temperature, an ideal gas undergoes expansion. Determine the signs (+, −, or 0) of ΔS, ΔH, and ΔG for this process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH = 0
ΔS > 0, (+)
ΔG < 0, (−)
B
ΔH = 0
ΔS = 0
ΔG = 0
C
ΔH < 0, (−)
ΔS > 0, (+)
ΔG < 0, (−)
D
ΔH < 0, (−)
ΔS = 0
ΔG < 0, (−)
