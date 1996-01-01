15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is true about the relationship between the exponents in the rate law and the coefficients in a balanced chemical equation for an overall reaction?
A
There is no relationship between the exponents in the rate law and the coefficients in a balanced chemical equation for an overall reaction that occurs in two elementary steps since the exponents in the rate law are not equal to the coefficients in the balanced equation.
B
There is a relationship between the exponents in the rate law and the coefficients in a balanced chemical equation for an overall reaction that occurs in one elementary step since the exponents in the rate law are equal to the coefficients in the balanced equation.
C
There is no relationship between the exponents in the rate law and the coefficients in a balanced chemical equation for an overall reaction that occurs in three elementary steps since the exponents in the rate law are not equal to the coefficients in the balanced equation.
D
All of the above
E
None of the above