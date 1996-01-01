15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the rate-determining step in a reaction mechanism?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the rate-determining step in a reaction mechanism?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The coefficients of the balanced rate-determining step, which is the slowest step in a reaction mechanism, are the exponents of the rate law.
B
The coefficients of the balanced rate-determining step, which is the fastest step in a reaction mechanism, are the exponents of the average rate of the reaction.
C
The coefficients of the balanced rate-determining step, which is the slowest step in a reaction mechanism, are the coefficients of the rate law.
D
The coefficients of the balanced rate-determining step, which is the fastest step in a reaction mechanism, are the coefficients in the rate law.