2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The two most abundant isotopes of potassium are 39K and 41K with atomic masses of 38.963706 amu and 40.961825 amu respectively.
Calculate the average atomic weight of potassium if the heavier isotope has an abundance of 6.7302 %
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40.1256 amu
B
39.5678 amu
C
40.8185 amu
D
39.0982 amu