27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ______ is a tentative interpretation that can be tested by further investigation and a _______ is a well-supported explanation of observations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
hypothesis; theory
B
observation; hypothesis
C
theory; law
D
hypothesis; law