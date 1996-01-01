1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the hypothesis among the following statements.
A
Mixing hexane and water will not form a solution because of the difference in polarity.
B
The volume of water was measured to be 50 mL while that of hexane is 60 mL.
C
Two distinct layers formed a few minutes after hexane and water were mixed.
D
Hexane is volatile at room temperature while water is nonvolatile.