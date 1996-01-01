10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following statements about electronegativity is correct?
A
Atoms with high atomic masses usually have high electronegativities.
B
An atom with high electronegativity will have high ionization energy and high electron affinity.
C
A highly electronegative atom will have low ionization energy and high electron affinity.
D
The only factor that affects the electronegativity of an atom is its ionization energy.
E
Electronegativity of an atom increases with its atomic radius.