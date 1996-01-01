10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a property of a polar covalent bond?
A
Electrons are shared equally between both atoms
B
Non-bonding electrons cause bond polarization
C
Electrons are transferred from one atom to another
D
A higher share of electron density is kept by the atom of higher electronegativity