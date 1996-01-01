7. Gases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gay-Lussac's Law describes the relationship of pressure and temperature wherein the number of moles and volume are constant for an ideal gas. Which of the following expresses the description of the Gay-Lussac's Law?
A
P ∝ T
B
PT = constant
C
P ∝ k/T
D
P = T
E
None of the above