7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws
7. Gases Chemistry Gas Laws
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is TRUE about ideal gas in a container?
Which statement is TRUE about ideal gas in a container?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The volume of a gas is 0 L at 0°C, constant pressure, and at a fixed amount.
B
The number of gas molecules decreases by 50% when the temperature changes from 400°C to 200°C at constant pressure and constant volume.
C
The volume of a gas decreases by 50% when the temperature decreases from 80°C to 40°C at constant pressure and a fixed amount of gas.
D
The volume of a gas doubles when the pressure changes from 2P to P at constant temperature and a fixed amount of gas.
E
None of the above.