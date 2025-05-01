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18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Selective Precipitation
18. Aqueous Equilibrium

Selective Precipitation: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
16 of 0
Problem 16Multiple Choice

In a reaction where Q = 5.0 x 10-5 and Ksp = 4.0 x 10-5, what will likely happen to the precipitate?