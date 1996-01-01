10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The effective nuclear charge experienced by an electron can be predicted by considering the contribution of core electrons and valence electrons to the shielding experienced by that electron. For example, Beryllium is estimated to have an effective nuclear charge of slightly greater than 2+. Using this method, predict the effective nuclear charge of carbon's valence electrons and determine which will experience a higher effective nuclear charge: the 2s electrons or the 2p electrons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The effective nuclear charge of carbon's valence electrons is slightly greater than +3 and the 2p electrons will have a higher effective nuclear charge than the 2s electrons.
B
The effective nuclear charge of carbon's valence electrons is slightly greater than +2 and the 2p electrons will have a higher effective nuclear charge than the 2s electrons.
C
The effective nuclear charge of carbon's valence electrons is slightly greater than +3 and the 2s electrons will have a higher effective nuclear charge than the 2p electrons.
D
The effective nuclear charge of carbon's valence electrons is slightly greater than +2 and the 2s electrons will have a higher effective nuclear charge than the 2p electrons.
E
The effective nuclear charge of carbon's valence electrons is slightly greater than +1 and the 2s electrons will have a higher effective nuclear charge than the 2p electrons.