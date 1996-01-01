10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which explains why atomic radius increases as you go down a group in the periodic table?
Which explains why atomic radius increases as you go down a group in the periodic table?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Atomic radius increases down a group because of increasing energy levels (n) from the nucleus.
B
Atomic radius increases down a group because of increasing effective nuclear charge (Zeff.
C
Atomic radius increases down a group because of increasing nuclear attraction.
D
Atomic radius increases down a group because of increasing metallic property.