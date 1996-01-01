8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
8. Thermochemistry Internal Energy
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Initially, a balloon has a volume of 14.8 L. It was released outside and expands to a volume of 18.6 L at 85.4 kPa external pressure. Calculate the work for this process.
Initially, a balloon has a volume of 14.8 L. It was released outside and expands to a volume of 18.6 L at 85.4 kPa external pressure. Calculate the work for this process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
324 J of work is done to the system.
B
324 J of work is done by the system.
C
3.20 J of work is done to the system.
D
3.20 J of work is done by the system.