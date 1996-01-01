8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
8. Thermochemistry Internal Energy
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas is contained in a cylinder fitted with a movable piston and held at constant pressure. When 315 J of work is done on the system, the volume of the gas decreases and 0.640 kJ of heat is released into the surroundings. Calculate the ΔH and ΔE for this system.
A gas is contained in a cylinder fitted with a movable piston and held at constant pressure. When 315 J of work is done on the system, the volume of the gas decreases and 0.640 kJ of heat is released into the surroundings. Calculate the ΔH and ΔE for this system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH = –0.640 kJ; ΔE = –0.325 kJ
B
ΔH = +0.640 kJ; ΔE = –0.325 kJ
C
ΔH = +0.640 kJ; ΔE = +0.325 kJ
D
ΔH = –0.640 kJ; ΔE = +0.325 kJ