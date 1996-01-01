18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
2.25 g of a monoprotic weak acid sodium bicarbonate (MW = 84.0 g/mol) was dissolved into water to make a homogenous solution that was titrated against a 0.800 M solution of potassium hydroxide (KOH). Calculate the volume (in mL) of the KOH solution required to reach the equivalence point?
2.25 g of a monoprotic weak acid sodium bicarbonate (MW = 84.0 g/mol) was dissolved into water to make a homogenous solution that was titrated against a 0.800 M solution of potassium hydroxide (KOH). Calculate the volume (in mL) of the KOH solution required to reach the equivalence point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16.7 mL
B
33.5 mL
C
67.0 mL
D
40.5 mL