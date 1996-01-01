18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The titration of a 30.00-mL sample of HClO4 solution with an unknown concentration required 22.50 mL of 0.3520 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point according to the following reaction:
HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H2O(l) + NaClO4(aq)
Calculate the concentration of the HClO4 solution.
The titration of a 30.00-mL sample of HClO4 solution with an unknown concentration required 22.50 mL of 0.3520 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point according to the following reaction:
HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H2O(l) + NaClO4(aq)
Calculate the concentration of the HClO4 solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.4693 M
B
0.2640 M
C
0.3260 M
D
0.2438 M