The following is a titration curve for the titration of a weak acid with a strong base. The equivalence point for the titration occurs at pH 9.5. Identify which of the following indicators would be suitable for this particular titration.

A. Ethyl red pK a = 5.42

B. Metacresol purple pK a1 = 1.51, pK a2 = 8.32

C. Phenolphthalein pK a = 9.50

D. Quinaldine red pK a = 2.63

E. Bromothymol blue pK a = 7.0