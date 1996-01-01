18. Aqueous Equilibrium
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following is a titration curve for the titration of a weak acid with a strong base. The equivalence point for the titration occurs at pH 9.5. Identify which of the following indicators would be suitable for this particular titration.
A. Ethyl red pKa = 5.42
B. Metacresol purple pKa1 = 1.51, pKa2 = 8.32
C. Phenolphthalein pKa = 9.50
D. Quinaldine red pKa = 2.63
E. Bromothymol blue pKa = 7.0
F. Thymol blue pKa1 = 1.65, pKa2 = 9.20
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C only
B
C and F
C
E only
D
B, C and F
E
A, D and F