18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The image below shows the titration of a weak base with a strong acid.
Determine the volume of added acid where the equilibrium concentration of the species in the solution and Ka of the conjugate acid is used to calculate pH.
The image below shows the titration of a weak base with a strong acid.
Determine the volume of added acid where the equilibrium concentration of the species in the solution and Ka of the conjugate acid is used to calculate pH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.00 mL
B
6.00 mL
C
11.00 mL
D
16.00 mL