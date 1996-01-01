12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
An overlap of two sets of hybrid orbitals to form a σ bond is depicted in the diagram below. Determine the possible identity of the molecule that contains this type of orbital overlap?
An overlap of two sets of hybrid orbitals to form a σ bond is depicted in the diagram below. Determine the possible identity of the molecule that contains this type of orbital overlap?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Propene
B
Butyne
C
Benzene
D
Ethane