12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sodium iodate is an iodine additive used in iodized salt. It is also used as a dough conditioner in baking. The formula for iodate anion is IO3−. Identify the type of hybridization exhibited by the I atom in the iodate ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sp
B
sp2
C
sp3
D
sp3d