Iron can reduce sulfuric acid to produce solid sulfur. It can also reduce sulfuric acid to produce sulfur dioxide:

(i) 3 Fe(s) + SO 4 2−(aq) + 8 H+(aq) → S(s) + 4 H 2 O(l) + 3 Fe2+(aq) E° = 0.49 V

(ii) Fe(s) + SO 4 2−(aq) + 4 H+(aq) → SO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(l) + Fe2+(aq) E° = 0.28 V