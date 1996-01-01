6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
103PRACTICE PROBLEM
Iron can reduce sulfuric acid to produce solid sulfur. It can also reduce sulfuric acid to produce sulfur dioxide:
(i) 3 Fe(s) + SO42−(aq) + 8 H+(aq) → S(s) + 4 H2O(l) + 3 Fe2+(aq) E° = 0.49 V
(ii) Fe(s) + SO42−(aq) + 4 H+(aq) → SO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) + Fe2+(aq) E° = 0.28 V
What is the potential for reaction (i) if there are 0.15 M Fe2+ and 0.20 M H2SO4? What is the potential for reaction (ii) if there are 0.15 M Fe2+, 0.20 M H2SO4, and 1.0 atm SO2 gas? Which of the two reactions has a greater thermodynamic tendency if the concentration of H2SO4 is 0.15 M? (Assume that H2SO4 fully dissociates.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) E = 0.24 V
(ii) E = 0.48 V
Reaction (i) has a greater thermodynamic tendency to occur than reaction (ii) because reaction (i) has a smaller potential.
B
(i) E = 0.48 V
(ii) E = 0.24 V
Reaction (i) has a greater thermodynamic tendency to occur than reaction (ii) because reaction (i) has a greater potential.
C
(i) E = 0.24 V
(ii) E = 0.48 V
Reaction (i) has a smaller thermodynamic tendency to occur than reaction (ii) because reaction (i) has a smaller potential.
D
(i) E = 0.48 V
(ii) E = 0.24 V
Reaction (i) has a smaller thermodynamic tendency to occur than reaction (ii) because reaction (i) has a greater potential.
E
(i) E = 0.24 V
(ii) E = 0.24 V
Reaction (i) and (ii) have equal thermodynamic tendency to occur because reaction (i) and (ii) have a equal potential.
