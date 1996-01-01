6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
In front of you are three white solids: A, B and C. Solid A is insoluble in water. B is soluble in water and conducts electricity. C is soluble in water but forms a nonconducting solution. Identify A, B, and C out of the following: fructose, LiOH, CaCO3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: fructose, B: LiOH, C: CaCO3
B
A: CaCO3, B: LiOH, C: fructose
C
A: fructose, B: CaCO3, C: LiOH
D
A: LiOH, B: fructose, C: CaCO3