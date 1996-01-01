6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are water soluble compounds. Identify which one does not conduct any current in an aqueous solution.
a) KNH2
b) C6H12O6 (galactose)
c) HF
d) KOH
e) H3PO4
