Consider the reaction below:

A + C 2 → AC 2

The reaction is first-order in A and first-order in C 2 .

Two mechanisms are proposed for the reaction:

Mechanism 1 (single-step):

A + C 2 → AC 2

Mechanism 2:

B + C 2 → BC + C slow

A + BC → AB + C fast

AB + 2 C → AC 2 + B fast

Are both mechanisms valid? If yes why?