15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction below:
A + C2 → AC2
The reaction is first-order in A and first-order in C2.
Two mechanisms are proposed for the reaction:
Mechanism 1 (single-step):
A + C2 → AC2
Mechanism 2:
B + C2 → BC + C slow
A + BC → AB + C fast
AB + 2 C → AC2 + B fast
Are both mechanisms valid? If yes why?
Consider the reaction below:
A + C2 → AC2
The reaction is first-order in A and first-order in C2.
Two mechanisms are proposed for the reaction:
Mechanism 1 (single-step):
A + C2 → AC2
Mechanism 2:
B + C2 → BC + C slow
A + BC → AB + C fast
AB + 2 C → AC2 + B fast
Are both mechanisms valid? If yes why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, because the overall reaction matches.
B
Yes, because the rate law will be the same.
C
No, because the rate law will not be the same.
D
No, because B is added.