15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction below:
A + 2 C → AC2
The reaction is second-order in A and zero-order in C.
Is the proposed mechanism below valid?
2 A + B → A2B slow
A2B + 2 C → A2 + BC2 fast
A2 + BC2 → AC2 + B fast
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, because the overall reaction matches.
B
Yes, because it satisfies the orders of the rate law given.
C
No, because the overall reaction does not match.
D
No, because it does not satisfy the orders of the rate law given.