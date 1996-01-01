6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show the balanced equation for the dry oxidation of silicon wafers which involves the reaction of solid silicon with pure oxygen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 Si (s) + 2 O2 (s) → 2 SiO2 (s)
B
Si (s) + O (s) → SiO (s)
C
Si (s) + O (g) → SiO (s)
D
Si (s) + O2 (g) → SiO2 (s)