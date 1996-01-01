An unknown solution was suspected to contain Sr2+, Pb2+, and Cd2+ ions. The presence of the ions was qualitatively tested by the precipitation reactions listed below. When lithium bromide was added to the solution, no precipitate formed. When lithium sulfate was added to the solution, a precipitate formed. When lithium phosphate was added to the solution after the precipitate had been removed, no precipitate formed. What ions were in the initial solution?