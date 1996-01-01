Magnesium has three naturally occurring isotopes: 78.99% Mg-24 (mass = 23.9850 amu), 10.00% Mg-25 (mass = 24.9858 amu), and 11.01% Mg-26 (mass = 25.9826 amu). On the other hand, bromine has two isotopes: 50.69% Br-79 (mass = 78.9183 amu) and 49.31% Br-81 (mass = 80.9163 amu). One magnesium combines with two bromine to form the ionic compound magnesium bromide (MgBr 2 ). Give the number of MgBr 2 compounds of different masses that can exist and determine the masses of the three most abundant forms of MgBr 2 .