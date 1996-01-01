2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Magnesium has three naturally occurring isotopes: 78.99% Mg-24 (mass = 23.9850 amu), 10.00% Mg-25 (mass = 24.9858 amu), and 11.01% Mg-26 (mass = 25.9826 amu). On the other hand, bromine has two isotopes: 50.69% Br-79 (mass = 78.9183 amu) and 49.31% Br-81 (mass = 80.9163 amu). One magnesium combines with two bromine to form the ionic compound magnesium bromide (MgBr2). Give the number of MgBr2 compounds of different masses that can exist and determine the masses of the three most abundant forms of MgBr2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There are 12 possible combinations of MgBr2; 24Mg79Br79Br = 181.8216 amu; 24Mg79Br81Br = 183.8196 amu; 24Mg81Br81Br = 185.8176 amu
B
There are 9 possible combinations of MgBr2; 24Mg79Br79Br = 181.8216 amu; 24Mg79Br81Br = 183.8196 amu; 24Mg81Br81Br = 185.8176 amu
C
There are 12 possible combinations of MgBr2; 24Mg81Br81Br = 185.8176 amu; 25Mg81Br81Br = 186.8184 amu; 26Mg81Br81Br = 187.8152 amu
D
There are 9 possible combinations of MgBr2; 24Mg81Br81Br = 185.8176 amu; 25Mg81Br81Br = 186.8184 amu; 26Mg81Br81Br = 187.8152 amu
E
There are 10 possible combinations of MgBr2; 24Mg81Br81Br = 185.8176 amu; 25Mg81Br81Br = 186.8184 amu; 26Mg81Br81Br = 187.8152 amu