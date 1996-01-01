2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Below is an image showing 30 atoms of a hypothetical element Az. The blue spheres correspond to 190Az, with a mass of 190.3 u. Meanwhile, the green spheres correspond to 193Az, with a mass of 193.4 u. Calculate the atomic mass of Az.
Below is an image showing 30 atoms of a hypothetical element Az. The blue spheres correspond to 190Az, with a mass of 190.3 u. Meanwhile, the green spheres correspond to 193Az, with a mass of 193.4 u. Calculate the atomic mass of Az.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
190.92 u
B
191.23 u
C
192.42 u
D
193.09 u