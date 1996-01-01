The mass spectrum of an element displayed four peaks with varying intensities indicative of four isotopes. Given the following information, determine the mass of the element and its identity.

Isotope 1: Mass (amu): 83.91343; Abundance (%): 0.5600

Isotope 2: Mass (amu): 85.90926; Abundance (%): 9.860

Isotope 3: Mass (amu): 86.90888; Abundance (%): 7.000

Isotope 4: Mass (amu): 87.90561; Abundance (%): 82.58