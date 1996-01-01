2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mass spectrum of an element displayed four peaks with varying intensities indicative of four isotopes. Given the following information, determine the mass of the element and its identity.
Isotope 1: Mass (amu): 83.91343; Abundance (%): 0.5600
Isotope 2: Mass (amu): 85.90926; Abundance (%): 9.860
Isotope 3: Mass (amu): 86.90888; Abundance (%): 7.000
Isotope 4: Mass (amu): 87.90561; Abundance (%): 82.58
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
85.47 amu → Rubidium (Rb)
B
87.62 amu → Strontium (Sr)
C
83.80 amu → Krypton (Kr)
D
88.91 amu → Yttrium (Y)