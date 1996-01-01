3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between zinc and iodine produces zinc iodide. For a mixture of zinc and iodine, 1.2 mol Zn, 3.4 mol I2 and 2.4 mol ZnI2 were measured before the reactants were used up. Calculate the initial amount of the reactants.
A
2.4 mol Zn and 4.6 mol I2
B
3.6 mol Zn and 5.8 mol I2
C
3.6 mol Zn and 3.4 mol I2
D
1.2 mol Zn and 5.8 mol I2