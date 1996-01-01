3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Magnesium displaces aluminum in aluminum oxide to produce magnesium oxide.
3 Mg2+ + Al2O3 → 3 MgO + 2 Al3+
If magnesium is added to a solution of 0.50 L aluminum oxide in the form of magnesium nitrate, calculate the mass of magnesium nitrate needed to displace 0.45 M Al3+ ions
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
33 g
B
50 g
C
45 g
D
25 g