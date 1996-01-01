Consider the following redox reaction between hydrogen peroxide and ozone:

H 2 O 2 (l) + O 3 (g) → 2 O 2 (g) + H 2 O(l) ΔH° = –800.5 kJ; ΔS° = +225.7 J/K

Predict the temperature range (if any) in which the reaction becomes nonspontaneous.