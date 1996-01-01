19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following redox reaction between hydrogen peroxide and ozone:
H2O2(l) + O3(g) → 2 O2(g) + H2O(l) ΔH° = –800.5 kJ; ΔS° = +225.7 J/K
Predict the temperature range (if any) in which the reaction becomes nonspontaneous.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is nonspontaneous at temperatures above 3546 K.
B
The reaction is nonspontaneous at temperatures below 3546 K.
C
The reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures