10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A challenge in "hydrogen economy" is identifying a safe and stable way of storing hydrogen. Hydrides of light metals can be used as potential hydrogen storage for fuel-cell powered vehicles. LiAlH4 contains 7.6% by mass H2, which is released when it decomposes to LiH(s), Al(s) and H2(g). Determine the most electronegative element in LiAlH4.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H
B
Li
C
Al