A challenge in "hydrogen economy" is identifying a safe and stable way of storing hydrogen. Hydrides of light metals can be used as potential hydrogen storage for fuel-cell powered vehicles. LiAlH 4 contains 7.6% by mass H 2 , which is released when it decomposes to LiH(s), Al(s) and H 2 (g). Determine the most electronegative element in LiAlH 4 .